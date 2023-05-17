Now on sale: Brightline selling Orlando tickets. Here’s what you need to know

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officials with Brightline announced Wednesday the launch of ticket sales for the Orlando connection, marking another milestone in the launch of the service between Central Florida and South Florida.

Tickets between South Florida (Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach) and Orlando are on sale now for late summer through early 2024, according to a news release.

The official opening date and inaugural rides will be announced after Brightline has completed required testing.

“Brightline guests and the travel market have spoken loudly, and we want to respond by opening ticket sales from late summer through the beginning of next year,” Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline, said in a release. “While we are finalizing an official launch date, guests can now book travel for Labor Day, Halloween and holidays through the new year.”

Officials said a one-way SMART fares start at $79 for adults and $39 for kids with the service including a business-class option, complimentary Starlink WiFi, multiple power and USB outlets and food and beverages available for purchase.

They also offer a one-way premium fare that starts at $149. That first class ticket comes with added amenities that include a dedicated premium lounge, priority boarding, checked luggage, and complimentary snacks and beverages throughout the journey.

Last week, Brightline announced it will be hiring more than 170 positions in Orlando for its new station at Orlando International Airport. The privately-run intercity rail line, will host the hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, at the Embassy Suites Hilton Orlando.

In April, Brightline unveiled its new Orlando Station at Orlando International Airport. The 37,350-square-foot station, located next to Terminal C connects directly to the airport’s Parking Garage C — which will have more than 350 parking spaces set aside for Brightline guests — and will also provide direct access to MCO’s other terminals A and B via the Terminal Link, an under five minute journey.

The rail service is scheduled to include 16 daily round trips with hourly departures between Miami and Orlando. Regular Orlando to Miami service will stop at all Brightline stations, including West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale and Aventura.

Guests can purchase tickets at gobrightline.com or by downloading the app. They can also sign up for Brightline emails on gobrightline.com to be the first to know when summer inaugural rides will begin.

