Death investigation underway after body found in Brevard County waterway

Body discovered near Waterway Park in Merritt Island

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Police tape at a crime scene. (WDIV)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A death investigation is underway in the area of Waterway Park after deputies found a body floating in the water on Monday morning, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to the park located at 600 West Merritt Island Causeway after “a male was observed floating in the water” around 8:20 a.m.

According to a news release, when deputies arrived, they located the body of a man who was pulled from the water by the Sheriff’s Office Dive Team.

Investigators are currently interviewing potential witnesses and collecting evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding the death, deputies said.

According to the release, the sheriff’s office is not releasing the name of the victim at this time.

Anyone who may have information about this investigation is asked to call Agent Robert Bennett of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office homicide unit at 321-633-8413 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

All calls to CRIMELINE are confidential and callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022.

