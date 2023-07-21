‘Outdated’ pump station to be replaced in Brevard County

MELBOURNE, Fla. – City of Melbourne officials announced plans on Friday to replace a water pump station in Indian River Beach.

The new pump station will be located a few miles down the Brevard County coast at Canova Beach.

Water pump stations are meant to provide water storage, as well as boost and re-pump clean drinking water into the city’s water distribution system. The existing station is about 40 years old, and due for a replacement, according to a City of Melbourne press release.

The new pump station will feature three 1,500-gallon-per-minute pumps powered by updated pumping technology. Additionally, all electrical services and controls with be updated.

“It will be more energy efficient and the pumping will be more optimized to regulate distribution system pressure,” said utilities engineer Tom Baker.

The original pump station will be demolished once the new one is up and running, but the existing water storage tank will remain in service, according to the release.

Construction is expected to begin fall 2023.

