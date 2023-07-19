Brevard Zoo to release green sea turtle Opal

MELBOURNE, Fla. – After a seven-month stay, the Brevard Zoo is releasing a green sea turtle named Opal into the sea at Lori Wilson Park in Cocoa Beach.

The turtle arrived at the Zoo’s Turtle Healing Center back in December after being found floating in a construction zone with algae and barnacles. Opal was then transported to the healing center riddled with health conditions like caryospora, anemia, hypoglycemia and more.

After care, Opal was eating on its own and enjoying the diet prepared by the commissary staff fit with fish, clam, lettuce, bell pepper and zucchini.

The staff at the center and volunteers will remember Opal as a fun little turtle who loved to hide under its itchy, shed shell in its tank.

Opal is set to be released Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. on the shores of Cocoa Beach. This event will occur rain or shine.

For more information, you can visit the Brevard Zoo’s website.

