‘Would be funny:’ Port Orange 11-year-old arrested after abduction hoax, deputies say

The sheriff’s office released body camera video of the deputies chastising an 11-year-old girl earlier this month after she falsely texted 911 that her friend had been abducted, according to the sheriff's office.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An 11-year-old girl was arrested earlier this month after texting 911 about a fake abduction, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

In a release, deputies said the girl told 911 her friend had been kidnapped by an armed man driving a white van on southbound I-95 in Oak Hill.

According to deputies, the girl texted updates for the next hour and a half, explaining she was following in a blue Jeep and describing the supposed gunman.

Several deputies responded — alongside police from Edgewater, New Smyrna Beach and Port Orange — to search for the kidnapper, though no vehicle was found, the release shows.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Ultimately, deputies were directed to a home in Port Orange after tracking the 11-year-old girl’s cell phone, the sheriff’s office said

Upon arrival, deputies got in touch with the girl’s father, who said that she was inside with her family, investigators said.

As deputies approached the girl, she was seen holding her cell phone, which was ringing as she walked out to meet with law enforcement, according to the release.

The girl eventually confessed she got the idea to prank 911 through a YouTube challenge, thinking it “would be funny,” deputies said.

The sheriff’s office released body camera video of the deputies chastising the 11-year-old girl during the arrest, telling her that “nothing is going to happen” to her and that she could use it as a “learning experience.”

“This kind of prank activity is dangerous — we’re going to investigate every incident, but today, it wasted valuable resources that might have helped someone else who legitimately needed our help,” Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood later said.

The 11-year-old faces charges of making a false report concerning the use of a firearm in a violent manner and misuse of 911. She was taken to the Family Resource Center for processing before being transferred to the Volusia Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: