‘Filled with gratitude:’ 19 dogs find new homes at grand opening of adoption center in Volusia Mall

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Halifax Humane Society announced that all of the dogs brought to their new adoption center in the Volusia Mall found new homes on Saturday during their grand opening weekend.

According to social media post, the organization brought 19 dogs “to last us the weekend” at the center located inside of the mall at 1700 West International Speedway Blvd. in Daytona Beach.

With the weekend only half over, the Halifax Humane Society said they were working hard to find more adoptable dogs for Sunday.

“We invite you to visit us again tomorrow at our location in the Volusia Mall, right in the old Rack Room Shoes store. We can’t wait to see you and help you find your perfect companion.”

Saturday was the official grand opening of the center which is scheduled to be open daily from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

In addition to adopting a new furever friend, you can learn about donating and volunteering with the organization.

Their social media post read in part, “As the day draws to a close and we reflect on the overwhelming turnout at our Dog Adoption Center, we are filled with gratitude. The news that all of our dogs found loving homes today has touched our hearts deeply.”

