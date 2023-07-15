1 hurt after car slams into Daytona Beach cannabis dispensary, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – One person suffered minor injuries when a car crashed into a medical cannabis dispensary Friday night in Daytona Beach, according to police.

Officers responded to 2110 W International Speedway Blvd., a Sunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary location, reporting the car that struck the building carried three occupants at the time.

The crash caused major damage to the structure and surrounding environment, according to police.

Of the three people who were in the car, one suffered minor injuries to a wrist, police said.

Officers remained at the scene for some time in order to make contact with the business owner and to secure the property, according to a statement provided to News 6.

No other details have been shared.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

