Mount Dora man killed in fiery crash after hitting Citrus County deputies’ stop sticks, FHP says

Mount Dora man killed in crash after hitting Citrus County deputies’ stop sticks, FHP says.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – A 41-year-old Mount Dora man died Saturday after attempting to flee a traffic stop in Citrus County and driving over deputies’ stop sticks, his vehicle soon crashing into a concrete wall and catching fire, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. on State Road 44 (W Gulf to Lake Highway) at W Crystal Oaks Drive, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the man was driving a Jeep Cherokee westbound on SR-44 through Inverness when a deputy attempted the traffic stop east of Colonade Street, from which the man reportedly drove away at high speed.

Deputies successfully deployed stop sticks around eight miles away at County Road 491, but the Jeep continued for about another mile and a half before crossing the median of SR-44, striking a light post, hitting a concrete subdivision title wall and catching fire, the report states.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP. Troopers believe he was not wearing a seat belt.

No other information has been shared.

