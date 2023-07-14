DUI arrest made in hit-and-run crash on I-4 in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A driver arrested Friday in Osceola County is accused of crashing into an SUV on Interstate 4 and running away from the wreck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 4:45 a.m. on I-4 westbound near Championsgate, troopers said.

According to a crash report, a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu — driven by Antonio Cole, 24, of Winter Haven — rear-ended a 2014 Ford Escape as both traveled in the outside lane. Troopers believe Cole didn’t see the SUV in enough time to avoid the crash.

The Chevy overturned multiple times, hit a fence and landed on its roof, the report states. The Ford’s driver — a 42-year-old Lake Wales man — remained at the scene and later took himself to the hospital with minor injuries, according to troopers. Cole ran away, records show.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office’s helicopter ultimately found Cole and deputies arrested him.

Cole faces charges of DUI and damage of property, leaving the scene of an accident with damage to property and violation of probation.

He was also ticketed for careless driving and is being held without bond.

Note: This map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

