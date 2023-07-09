Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash at Volusia County intersection, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A hit-and-run crash on State Road 472 north of Orange City left a pedestrian dead early Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred before 4 a.m. in the area of SR-472′s intersection with Durfey Avenue, troopers said.

According to a preliminary crash report, a vehicle traveling eastbound struck a pedestrian who was either kneeling or lying down in the inside lane, outside of a marked crosswalk. The vehicle, of an unknown description, then fled the scene.

The pedestrian, who has so far only been identified as a male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP is still investigating.

The crash had no reported witnesses and anyone with information about it was urged to contact troopers by dialing *FHP, 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477 to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

