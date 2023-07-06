What can I do if I see someone texting and driving?

Trooper Steve answers questions about the rules of the road in Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve on Thursday was asked by a viewer named Melanie, “What is the law regarding texting and driving? What can we do when we witness this?”

[SUBMIT: Ask your traffic-related question]

The rules for distracted driving have become more strict in recent years. Texting and driving is now a primary reason to be stopped in the state of Florida.

“Any driver who is witnessed by a law enforcement officer can be stopped simply for texting on their phone. This includes any type of entry into your phone, whether it’s on a social media platform or simply typing a message,” Trooper Steve said.

Florida law also implemented complete hand-free zones.

“In an active school zone or construction zone, a driver shall not touch their phone to even make a phone call,” he added.

[STORY CONTINUES BELOW]

But what can drivers do if they witness others using their phones?

“Unfortunately, this is not a 911 emergency, so contacting authorities for this type of violation can be difficult,” Trooper Steve said. “Now, if the driver was operating their vehicle in a manner that could be dangerous to others, then I would recommend calling authorities.”

Trooper Steve said he also finds cellphone usage to be frustrating, and he encourages others to set the example by not texting and driving.