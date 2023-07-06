19-year-old Ocala woman run over, killed after crashing her moped on US-441

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old Ocala woman was struck and killed by an SUV early Thursday after she crashed her moped in a construction zone in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash happened on southbound U.S. 441, south of SE 98 Lane.

The FHP said the woman was riding her moped on the paved shoulder of U.S. 441 and entered a construction zone where the paved shoulder transitioned to a lime rock should that had a drop-off.

The woman lost control of the moped, which overturned, throwing her into the right lane of U.S. 441, the FHP said.

The woman was then struck by an SUV driven by a 30-year-old Summerfield woman, according to troopers.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was not injured, according to an FHP crash report.