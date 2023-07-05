85º

Road shut down as hit-and-run crash investigated near Ocoee

Wreck occurred on Ocoee Apopka Road at Demastus Lane

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

OCOEE, Fla. – An Orange County roadway was shut down Wednesday morning after a hit-and-run crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded around 7 a.m. to Ocoee Apopka Road at Demastus Lane in reference to a hit-and-run crash with injuries, records show.

A roadblock was established on Ocoee Apopka Road and officials have not said how long they expect it to be there as of this writing.

No other details were shared.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

