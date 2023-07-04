Fatal crash slows traffic along SR-417 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash along State Road 417 is causing traffic delays on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers announced that the crash happened in the northbound lane near Mile Marker 29, the exit ramp to Curry Ford Road.

The crash has the northbound outside lane of State Road 417 and the exit ramp to Curry Ford Road closed, according to the FHP.

FHP said they learned from witnesses that a car was speeding in the northbound lane and lost control, striking the guardrail and overturning. The crashed vehicle then became engulfed in flames, troopers added.

Orange County Traffic Alert:

The northbound SR-417 outside lane and the exit ramp to Curry Ford RD (Mile Marker 29) are currently blocked due to a single vehicle fatal crash. Troopers are on-scene to investigate. Drivers need to use caution and find an alternate route. #Orlando pic.twitter.com/RJDuWGhYF9 — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) July 4, 2023

Investigators said there were three adults in the car, though a man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two adults were taken to the hospital as trauma alerts and are in stable conditions, a release by FHP shows.

Drivers are urged to use caution and find an alternate route while troopers investigate the crash.

No further details have been released at this time.

