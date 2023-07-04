How fast can I drive if there’s no speed limit sign?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked, “If there is no sign posted, is there a min/max speed limit?”

For example, what if you’re out on a rural or residential road where there is no sign posted?

“Doesn’t have to be out in the middle of nowhere but usually that’s where it’s at, well, then your speed limit is 30 mph. If you’re out on a major highway and there’s no speed limit posted, then you would assume that the speed limit is 55 mph,” he said.

But, this is the only time you would assume the speed limit.

“And you’re doing that because sometimes out in certain portions of the state of Florida, you know, you enter west State Road 50 and there may not be a sign posted for quite some time, then obviously your speed limit would be about 30 mph until you come across a speed limit change,” Trooper Steve said.

