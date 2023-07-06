2-year-old killed, 3 injured in Brevard County crash along US-192

Lines painted on the center of a road.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 2-year-old was killed and three others were injured during a crash in Brevard County on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said that a BMW was driving east along U.S. Highway 192 toward Radar Road around 4:56 p.m. However, the driver lost control of the BMW, running off the right side of the road, troopers added.

In a release, troopers explained that the driver then overcorrected, causing the car to overturn several times.

As a result, a 2-year-old boy in the car was ejected and died at the scene, the release shows. The crash report says the boy was not wearing a seatbelt or child restraint.

In addition, the driver and two other passengers — a 5-year-old and a 7-year-old — suffered minor injuries in the crash, the report states.

According to troopers, the driver and all three children were from Lawrenceville, Georgia.

This crash remains under investigation.

