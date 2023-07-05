Semitruck strikes guardrail on I-95 in Brevard County, prompts lane closure

According to troopers, the crash occurred around 12:40 p.m. on I-95 south at mile marker 174.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A semitruck struck a guardrail in a Palm Bay crash on Interstate 95 Wednesday, prompting a lane closure, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash occurred around 12:40 p.m. on I-95 south at mile marker 174.

The semitruck ran off the road and struck the guardrail on the left shoulder, according to the FHP.

A roadblock was established in the area due to first responders in the inside lane, troopers said.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

