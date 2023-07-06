Gov. DeSantis announces undocumented immigrant driver licenses are invalid in Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Wednesday that out-of-state driver licenses for undocumented immigrants would be considered invalid in the Sunshine State.

The announcement comes as Senate Bill 1718 goes into effect, which seeks to strengthen Florida’s policies against undocumented and illegal immigration into the state.

The law took effect on July 1, and it prohibits the issuance of driver’s licenses to those who don’t have proof of lawful residence in the U.S. It also specifies that out-of-state driver’s licenses that are issued exclusively to illegal immigrants are invalid in Florida.

The list of licenses no longer accepted in the state is located on the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles’ website and includes the following classes of license:

Connecticut “Not For Federal Identification”

Delaware “Driving Privilege Only” “Not Valid for Identification”

Hawaii “Limited Purpose Driver’s License” “Limited Purpose Instruction Permit” “Limited Purpose Provisional Driver’s License” “Not Valid for use for official Federal purposes”

Rhode Island “Not for Federal Identification” “Driver Privilege Card” “Driver Privilege Permit”

Vermont “Not for REAL ID Purposes Driver’s Privilege Card” “Not for REAL ID Purposes Junior Driver’s Privilege Card” “Not for REAL ID Purposes Learner’s Privilege Card”



Anyone who presents one of the listed licenses during a traffic stop may be subject to penalties, state officials explained.

“Someone who is in our country illegally and has violated our laws should not possess a government-issued ID which allows them access to state-funded services and other privileges afforded to lawful residents,” DeSantis said. “The Biden administration may continue to abdicate its responsibilities to secure our border, but Florida will stand for the rule of law. Even if the federal government refuses, Florida will act decisively to protect our citizens, our state and our country.”

