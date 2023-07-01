Gov. Ron DeSantis signs new Florida tenancy bill

On Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 1417, the Residential Tenancies bill.

It supersedes local regulations, which would impact Orange County’s Tenants Bill of Rights, which was approved by the board of county commissioners in January.

HB 1417 said for termination of tenancy, there has to be no less than 30 days’ notice.

It’s a time frame that cuts in half the time Orange County’s ordinance had in place.

The Tenants Bill of Rights said landlords would have to give at least 60 days’ written notice to terminate a lease.

News 6 spoke with Commissioner Mayra Uribe regarding the impact, and she said it’s still unclear what it means for the county’s ordinance.

While she said it’s now no longer accurate, there may still be things they can do.

And one thing she said will remain in place is the Office of Tenant Services. Uribe said that the office will continue to help both tenants and landlords understand their rights.

News 6 reached out to Orange County for a comment on the law, and a spokesperson said they have no response to the legislation.

