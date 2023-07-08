Road near Orlando International Airport’s Terminal C reopened after crash

ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash reported Saturday afternoon on Jeff Fuqua Boulevard prompted a shutdown of southbound lanes where they pass Orlando International Airport’s Terminal C, MCO tweeted.

All of the lanes are now back open.

Officials say a car went into a retention pond near the terminal.

No other details were immediately made available about the crash or road closure.

Traffic Advisory/3: All lanes of traffic southbound of Jeff Fuqua Blvd have now reopened and traffic has resumed normal operations. Thank you for your patience. — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) July 8, 2023

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

