91º

Traffic

Road near Orlando International Airport’s Terminal C reopened after crash

Southbound lanes were closed

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Orlando, Orange County, Traffic, Orlando International Airport
Police lights (FILE) (WJXT)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash reported Saturday afternoon on Jeff Fuqua Boulevard prompted a shutdown of southbound lanes where they pass Orlando International Airport’s Terminal C, MCO tweeted.

All of the lanes are now back open.

Officials say a car went into a retention pond near the terminal.

No other details were immediately made available about the crash or road closure.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email