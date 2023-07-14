26-year-old woman killed in rear-end crash with semitruck in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old Orlando woman was killed Thursday night when she rear-ended a semitruck in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened before 11 p.m. on Boggy Creek Road and J Lawson Boulevard.

According to a crash report, the woman was driving an SUV behind a semitruck that was slowing down for a red light. The woman failed to slow down and hit the back of the semi, troopers said.

She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The semitruck driver, a 51-year-old Atlanta man, suffered minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: