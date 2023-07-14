86º

26-year-old woman killed in rear-end crash with semitruck in Orange County

Crash happened on Boggy Creek Road and J Lawson Boulevard

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old Orlando woman was killed Thursday night when she rear-ended a semitruck in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened before 11 p.m. on Boggy Creek Road and J Lawson Boulevard.

According to a crash report, the woman was driving an SUV behind a semitruck that was slowing down for a red light. The woman failed to slow down and hit the back of the semi, troopers said.

She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The semitruck driver, a 51-year-old Atlanta man, suffered minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

