Man dies after crashing into Seminole County mailbox, troopers say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 34-year-old Casselberry man died after crashing an SUV into a mailbox in Seminole County early Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred shortly before 5 a.m. close to where Neighborly Drive meets Journey Court, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the man was traveling westbound on Neighborly Drive and made a left turn onto Journey Court before he left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a housing complex’s mailbox.

The driver then exited the vehicle and was later pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. It was unknown whether he was wearing a seat belt in the crash.

FHP is still investigating.

No further information has been shared at the time of this report.

