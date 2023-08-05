81º
Law enforcement investigating at Orange County neighborhood

Neighborhood blocked off amid investigation

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Law enforcement was seen investigating an Orange County neighborhood on Friday night. Detectives investigated a crime scene along Dunwoodie Boulevard as law enforcement blocked off the street to the neighborhood.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Law enforcement was seen investigating an Orange County neighborhood on Friday night.

Detectives investigated a crime scene along Dunwoodie Boulevard as law enforcement blocked off the street to the neighborhood.

The area was blocked off just after 8 p.m., according to News 6 reporter Troy Campbell.

Campbell reported that detectives were asking neighbors whether they had seen what had happened. The sheriff’s office has not yet confirmed whether anyone has been injured.

No additional information has been provided at this time, including what the investigation entails.

