Orange County Sheriff’s Office vehicle involved in Orlando crash, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash Thursday night at an intersection in Orlando involved an Orange County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, police confirmed to News 6.

Officers around 9 p.m. responded to the crash on South Semoran Boulevard at Pershing Avenue, with video of the scene showing an SUV on its roof in the southbound lanes.

Though Orlando police confirmed the wreck included a sheriff’s office vehicle, all other questions — such as on the circumstances of the crash, whether the overturned SUV belonged to OCSO or if there were any injuries — were deferred to deputies, who News 6 awaits a response from.

