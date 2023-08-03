Florida woman, 9-year-old son killed in rollover crash into Lakeland ditch

A double fatal crash is investigated by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

LAKELAND, Fla. – A Florida woman and her 9-year-old son were killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Lakeland, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

The double fatal wreck happened around 4:30 p.m. on Tom Costine Road, west of Beverly Hills Road.

Deputies said emergency responders found 43-year-old Tera Kita and her son, Brandon Arcadipane, both of Lakeland, dead at the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation, Kita was driving a 2000 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer north when she entered a right-hand curve and the rear wheels of the SUV lost traction. The Blazer then went off the road and rolled upside down into a water-filled ditch, deputies said.

“This is devastating -- a family has lost a mother and a son, and our hearts break for them,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Heavy rain was reported in the area at the time of the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

The road was closed for nearly four hours during the investigation, which is ongoing.