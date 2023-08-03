WATCH LIVE at 10:30 a.m.: Trooper Steve visits academy hosted by Orange County Sheriff’s Office

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office hosts several different civilian academies throughout the year, in order to provide insight into their office.

Academies for our youth, different cultural backgrounds, and even our seniors are offered through the agency. Starting today, Aug. 3, seniors will begin their academy. This is a free six-week academy that meets every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

During the course of the six-week academy, seniors will be introduced to agency staff, learn how to prevent crimes, and become a little bit more familiar with their local law enforcement agency.

Join me today at 10:30 a.m. as I will be live on Patrol at this academy and give you a little insight to what they’re doing and maybe, if I’m lucky, speak to Orange County Sheriff John Mina.

