Trooper Steve on Patrol explores street parking in neighborhoods

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

ORLANDO, Fla. – Here is something that I am willing to bet that we have all done: the stop and go driving pattern when trying to figure out what another car is trying to do in your neighborhood.

Picture this, you are driving in your residential neighborhood and making your way to the exit. As you are casually driving, there are cars that happen to be parked on the far right side of the roadway.

Who yields to who if another car is approaching from the opposite direction?

Join me today on this Patrol as we talk about something, we see all the time but might not necessarily be going about it the right way.

About the Author:

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

