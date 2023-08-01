79º
Join Insider

LIVE

Traffic

Trooper Steve On Patrol: What not to do when driving near Orlando International Airport

Watch live at the top of this story

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

Tags: Trooper Steve On Patrol, On Patrol, Traffic
Trooper Steve On Patrol (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Traveling to Orlando International Airport takes time and planning no matter what time of day you are visiting that area.

On both the north end and the south end of the airport are large residential areas.

Now, we are seeing mass construction take place along Cimmaron Boulevard by the airport.

Today On Patrol, we’re going to go cruise around Orlando International Airport and show what’s going on and speak specifically about something drivers do often in which they should not be.

Watch live at the top of this story starting at 8:30 a.m.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

email