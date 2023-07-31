WATCH LIVE at 10 a.m.: Ride along! Troy Bridges joins Trooper Steve on Patrol

ORLANDO, Fla. – Since joining the Getting Results team, there are two things people say to me most. First, ‘Wow, you are a lot shorter than I thought.’ Usually my responses to this are, ‘Yes, I know, I talk about it all the time. How are you?’ Then, of course, it’s the most important one because this has truly shown the friendship that has developed on TV. The second most common question I get is, ‘How is Troy Bridges?’

You see there could not be more of an opposite duo on TV with you every single morning, and it simply works. Troy and I come from two completely different backgrounds, but what I learned over the years is our love for accurate information and people are our driving forces that allow us to get up and do what we do.

Throughout my journey here at News 6, Troy has been there for me every single moment. From simply helping me understand and navigate the world of local news to simply just being a friend when I needed one when I had cancer. There is no doubt that what Troy and I bring to you every single morning is intentional and if you are ever questioning whether what you see is real, I can guarantee you the only way Troy and I can do what we do is with each other.

[RELATED: 🏫Go back to school in style! Here’s your chance to ride along with Trooper Steve]

So, it’s only fitting that Troy be my first candid interview in Results-1. You simply never know where the conversation will go between the two of us. So we together decided let’s make this official and have Troy be the first passenger in the truck. You join us every single day whether it’s for information or a little soft break from life.

Join us today at 10 a.m. for a little brotherly love.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: