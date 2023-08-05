Witness describes chaos when SWAT swarms Orlando hotel in search of suspect who shot 2 officers

ORLANDO, Fla. – A hotel guest among many evacuated early Saturday at an Orlando Holiday Inn described the chaos when law enforcement swarmed the hotel in search of a suspect who shot two police officers.

Orlando police said 28-year-old Daton S. Viel was barricaded in a hotel room for hours before shooting at SWAT officers multiple times. He was shot and killed when officers returned fire, according to the police department.

Shelby Songy, who was vacationing from Texas with her family and staying at the hotel during the evacuation, told News 6′s Catherine Silver the situation was “just insane.”

“We heard a big explosion. I don’t know if it was maybe a smoke bomb, them trying to get into a room, but there was some form of explosion,” she said. “And then the second we ran down, there’s the National Guard, helicopters everywhere, the police, FBI.”

Songy said she woke up to alarms going off and assumed there was a fire, but she later learned it was part of the investigation into the downtown Orlando shooting.

“I didn’t know really what was happening. And then when I saw people running and screaming down the hallway, I was like, ‘OK, this is this is bigger,’” she said. “... The second they started yelling, like the SWAT team was yelling at us, I knew it was something way bigger. The fact that they were even there.”

The Holiday Inn was among several places that law enforcement responded to following the shooting in search of Viel.

The two officers were investigating a vehicle around 11 p.m. Friday near Washington Street and Garland Avenue that was wanted in connection to a homicide in Miami when they were shot by Viel, who was standing outside of the car, according to Orlando police Chief Eric Smith.

The suspect carjacked another driver and fled the area, prompting a pursuit, police said. The carjacked vehicle was later found at an apartment complex in Apopka, while the suspect was found hours later at the Holiday Inn.

“Officers were right there, other officers were right there, a vehicle pursuit ensued. It went up to different areas and went up to Apopka and went to another couple of different areas that, you know, we were doing a lot of things in Apopka and basically through our investigation they came back to the hotel over on Caravan Court, the Holiday Inn, and that’s where we found him,” Smith said.

The carjacking victim’s vehicle was towed away from the apartment complex, Smith confirmed, though he cited an active investigation to say he could not describe at the time how the suspect got to the Holiday Inn when the carjacked vehicle was found in Apopka.

Several law enforcement agencies joined the manhunt, including the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Apopka police, Orlando police, Daytona Beach police and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Smith said the officers’ names will not be released, citing Marsy’s Law.

Reactions to the shooting poured in from law enforcement agencies to government officials, offering support to the Orlando Police Department and the two wounded officers.

Two Orlando police officers were shot and critically wounded late Friday during a traffic stop connected to a Florida homicide investigation, prompting a massive search for a suspect who was later located and shot to death, according to authorities. In an update around noon, Orlando police Chief Eric Smith said only one of two people initially sought as suspects in the shooting was actually involved. That individual was killed in a shootout with SWAT at a hotel in the Orlando tourist district, according to Smith.

