Florida trooper injured in rear-end crash on SR-528 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An FHP trooper was injured early Tuesday when his unmarked vehicle was rear-ended by an SUV on State Road 528 in Orange County, authorities said.

The two-vehicle crash happened on westbound S.R. 528 near Dallas Boulevard in east Orange County.

The FHP said an 18-year-old Malabar man was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra and failed to slow down for the vehicle in front of him. The front of the SUV struck the back of the unmarked cruiser, the FHP said.

The trooper suffered minor injuries and was taken to Randall Park ER, the FHP said.

The 18-year-old was not injured and remained at the scene, according to the FHP.

No other details have been released.

