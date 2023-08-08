Ask Trooper Steve: Can you get a ticket for disobeying a school crossing guard?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve on Tuesday was asked, “Can I receive a ticket for not listening to or obeying a school crossing guard?”

“You absolutely can receive a moving violation for failure to obey a school crossing guard. While performing their duties, they are not only ensuring the safety of students traveling to school but are considered a traffic control device. These men and women of our community are going out of their way to ensure every morning and every afternoon that children are able to either walk or bike to school safely on our roadways,” he said.

Trooper Steve said a violation of a school crossing guard could result in serious injury to multiple people.

“In my book, any violation to a school crossing guard is considered egregious. A fine like this would run you an excess of $160 and three points on your driver’s license. Keep in mind, some fines could be doubled in a school zone or construction zone,” he said.

If you have a traffic question for Trooper Steve, email him at asktroopersteve@wkmg.com.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: