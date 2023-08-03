Florida law now allows you to drive with hazard lights flashing. Here’s why you shouldn’t

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked on Thursday, “During severe weather, am I allowed to activate my hazard lights? I was told the law changed and was curious about your opinion.”

“For as long as I can remember, I have preached not to use hazard lights while driving as it’s raining because it indicates to other drivers something is wrong with you or your car,” he answered. “Well, last year, Florida lawmakers decided to change the law to allow such behavior.”

Simply put, yes, Florida law now allows a driver in severe weather to activate their hazard lights.

Florida statute 316.2397(7) says, “Flashing lights are prohibited on vehicles except: (c) During periods of extremely low visibility on roadways with a posted speed limit of 55 miles per hour or higher.”

“I can almost guarantee you these lawmakers have never enforced traffic laws or investigated anything on our roadways,” Trooper Steve said. “When you activate your hazard lights, you indicate to other drivers that something is wrong, possibly creating a dangerous situation. If you feel obligated during a storm to activate your hazard lights, then maybe you should find yourself a parking lot or gas station to ride out the storm.”

