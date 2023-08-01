Ask Trooper Steve: How to properly use headlights

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve on Tuesday was asked by Cindy, “We know you have mentioned it before, but can you do a yearly reminder of the requirements of vehicle headlights?”

He said Cindy is right that he tends to include the rules for your headlights in his daily traffic routine. It’s probably the biggest traffic violation we see early in the morning and in the early evening hours. So, let’s be crystal clear when they are required.

“A driver is required to ensure their headlights and all vehicle lights are operating. I am saying this because using the excuse that your vehicle has automatic lights is not an excuse for when they’re not working properly. Your vehicles’ lights should be on when driving during nighttime hours, one hour after the sun comes up, one hour before the sun goes down and during inclement weather,” he said.

Trooper Steve said a good reminder during inclement weather is if your windshield wipers are on, your headlights should be on too.

