WILD PHOTOS: Car goes airborne, crashes into second story of home

Driver taken to hospital after crawling into home

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

A driver lost control of his vehicle in Pennsylvania and crashed into the second story of a home, where the vehicle was embedded.

Firefighters in the town of Lewiston posted photos to Facebook, showing the aftermath.

Officials said when they arrived, the driver had already crawled out of the car and into the home.

Firefighters said no one inside the home was hurt, but the driver was taken to a hospital.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

