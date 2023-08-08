Trailer detaches from big rig during crash on I-75 in Florida, closing ramp to US-27

OCALA, Fla. – The exit ramp to U.S. 27 from Interstate 75 in Ocala is closed until further notice after a big rig crashed into a car and concrete barrier wall, spilling rock-form sulfur onto the roadway, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The wreck happened around 11:15 p.m. Monday in the southbound lanes of I-75.

The FHP said the tractor-trailer driver failed to observe a car in the next lane and struck the vehicle when trying to change lanes. The big rig driver then swerved to his right and struck a concrete barrier wall on the shoulder of the overpass, the FHP said.

The trailer detached from the cab and rolled over the wall, spilling its load onto U.S. 27, troopers said.

The big rig driver, a 38-year-old Pensacola man, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to the FHP. The car driver, a 21-year-old Anthony woman, was not injured.

All lanes of U.S. 27 were closed while crews cleaned up the spill.

The southbound exit ramp to U.S. 27 from I-75 will be closed until further notice.

Alternate routes in Alachua County include State Road 26, State Road 24, State Road 121 and County Road 234. In Marion County, the following routes can be used: County Road 318 and State Road 326.

Ocala police later tweeted that all lanes of Blichton Road (U.S. 27) near the I-75 interchange were blocked due to a hazardous materials spill on the roadway.

“Please use an alternate route in your travels,” police said. “Vehicles can enter I-75 northbound lanes from Blitchton Road. The southbound I-75 exit at Blitchton Road is blocked.”

All lanes on Blichton Rd. near the I-75 interchange are blocked due to hazardous materials spill on the roadway. Please use an alternate route in your travels.



Vehicles can enter I-75 northbound lanes from Blitchton Rd. The southbound I-75 exit at Blitchton Rd. is blocked. pic.twitter.com/LIxZqxnOzN — Ocala Police (@ocalapd) August 8, 2023