Flagler deputies warn drivers about school zones starting back up soon

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers: get ready to pay attention to school zones again.

There is one part of the first day of school that affects everyone — not just those with students.

In Flagler County, deputies are already in these zones with extra patrols, even though the first day of school is not until Thursday.

“The student, pedestrian and bicycle population is going to significantly increase,” Division Chief John Welker said.

Welker said they want drivers to start readjusting now and get prepared to be on high alert again in school zones and with buses.

“Know that it’s going to be stopping. Familiarize yourself with the times that it is so that maybe you can change up your travel pattern to avoid that delay,” Welker said.

Deputies are already running speed tests in school zones.

Especially with the half dozen schools on Belle Terre — a major thoroughfare in Palm Coast — there is more for drivers to pay attention to with all of the cross walks.

“Not making rights on reds when they have the opportunity to have pedestrians moving through there, they have the right of way,” Welker said.

He said that nearly the entire road patrol division will be monitoring school zones this year, and other deputies have been asked to monitor residential areas in the to-and-from school hours.

Breaking a law, like not stopping for a bus or passing a stopped school bus, can lead to a fine of up to $575.

The sheriff’s office has also posted marquee signs around the county that say, “Always Be Careful” and warn not only drivers about the days ahead, but parents, too.

“For the parents, talking to their children as they’re getting prepared to leave their control from their homes and ride their bikes or walk to school,” he said.

