Local News

Large law enforcement presence at Flagler County apartment complex, deputies searching for suspect

Deputies on the scene at Pine Lakes Apartments in Palm Coast

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: FLAGLER COUNTY, Palm Coast, Law Enforcement
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office announced on Sunday evening that there is a significant law enforcement presence at an apartment complex while they look for a suspect.

According to a social media post, deputies said they are on the scene at the Pine Lakes Apartments in Palm Coast due to a “suspect on the loose.”

Deputies ask that if you are in the area, please shelter in place and to call the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911 if you witness any suspicious activity.

No other details were available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

