Large law enforcement presence at Flagler County apartment complex, deputies searching for suspect

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office announced on Sunday evening that there is a significant law enforcement presence at an apartment complex while they look for a suspect.

According to a social media post, deputies said they are on the scene at the Pine Lakes Apartments in Palm Coast due to a “suspect on the loose.”

Deputies ask that if you are in the area, please shelter in place and to call the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911 if you witness any suspicious activity.

[TRENDING: Kissimmee Fun Spot ride closed after child injured on roller coaster | Teen hurt after 2 shootings reported on same street in Volusia County, deputies say | Become a News 6 Insider]

No other details were available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.