79º
Join Insider

LIVE

Traffic

50-year-old Palm Coast man struck, killed while riding bike in Flagler County

Fatal crash investigated on SR-100 near Commerce Parkway

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Flagler County, Palm Coast, Fatal Crash
Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 50-year-old man was struck and killed while riding a bicycle Monday night in Flagler County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened around 9:05 p.m. on State Road 100 near Commerce Parkway.

The FHP said a 77-year-old Seville woman was driving a car west on S.R. 100 when the man failed to yield, leading to the crash.

The front of the car struck the bicyclist, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the FHP.

The man was not wearing a helmet, according to an FHP crash report.

The woman was not injured.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email