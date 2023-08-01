50-year-old Palm Coast man struck, killed while riding bike in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 50-year-old man was struck and killed while riding a bicycle Monday night in Flagler County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened around 9:05 p.m. on State Road 100 near Commerce Parkway.

The FHP said a 77-year-old Seville woman was driving a car west on S.R. 100 when the man failed to yield, leading to the crash.

The front of the car struck the bicyclist, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the FHP.

The man was not wearing a helmet, according to an FHP crash report.

The woman was not injured.

