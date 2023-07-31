1 killed in crash on John Young Parkway in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old man was killed in a crash Sunday night on John Young Parkway in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened near State Road 528 around 10:50 p.m.

According to a crash report, the 28-year-old Kissimmee man was attempting to turn onto the SR-528 entrance ramp from John Young Parkway.

The driver went into the grass medium and rotated into the northbound travel lanes, hitting a van and a sedan, troopers said.

The van driver, a 65-year-old man, and the sedan driver, a 23-year-old Orlando man, both had minor injuries.

The 28-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing.

