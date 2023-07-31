76º
Florida

Florida Highway Patrol wins 2023 ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ national contest

Gatorland alligator used in promotion

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Florida Highway Patrol wins “Best Looking Cruiser” contest. (Jeff Frost/FHP)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol has the best-looking cruiser in the country, according to a survey from the American Association of State Troopers.

On Monday, the organization announced the final results of its “Best Looking Cruiser” national contest.

Regional state troopers from across the country submitted pictures of their best-looking vehicles to represent their state. This year, Florida Highway Patrol chose to do the shoot of one of their best-looking vehicles at Gatorland and feature one of the park’s star alligators, named Tamale.

The photoshoot by retired FHP Lieutenant Jeff Frost of a 2019 Dodge Chrysler in FHP’s traditional colors of black and tan, took place in a grassy area of the 110-acre theme park.

The foundation said from July 17 through July 30 the contest reached 2.9 million people on Facebook. Florida won the contest with 181,071 votes followed by California, Nevada, Indiana and Kentucky.

Florida will now be featured on the cover of the Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2024 AAST Wall Calendar. Proceeds from the contest benefit the AAST Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers.

Tamale, one of the park’s toothy residents, is a 15-year-old, 8.5 ft long, 180-lb American alligator. Gatorland said she spends her time in alligator paradise with over 120 alligators.

“We are thrilled that FHP wanted to partner with Gatorland to showcase Florida’s natural wildlife and our magnificent Tamale,” said Mark McHugh, President and CEO of Gatorland.

