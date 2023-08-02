City to discuss Margaritaville Hotel coming to Flagler Beach

The City of Flagler Beach is set to host a meeting to provide updates on the construction of a Margaritaville Hotel near Veterans Park.

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – The City of Flagler Beach is expected to hold a meeting Wednesday to provide updates on a planned Margaritaville Hotel that’s being developed, according to city officials.

A release by the police department shows that the hotel developer will be updating the public about the logistics of the building’s construction.

Police said the hotel will be built west of Veterans Park between South Central Avenue and South Daytona Avenue at the site of the former Farmers Market.

The meeting is set to take place at the Flagler Beach Commission Chambers on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

