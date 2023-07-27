Flagler Beach officials release parking guide during turtle nesting season

Nighttime parking guide for Flagler County beachgoers through the end of October.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County officials have released a parking guide for nighttime beachgoers to follow during turtle-hatching season.

People in The Hammock area of Flagler Beach are urged to use either the MalaCompra Road or the north parking lot through the end of turtle season rather than the south parking lot that leads to the Mountain Bike Trail.

Sea turtle nesting season is from May 1 through Oct. 31.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

The Volusia-Flagler Turtle Patrol recently reported finding hatchlings from three different sea turtle nests crawling toward the dunes instead of the ocean after becoming disoriented because of manmade lights.

“We are concerned about this and want to do what we can to educate our residents and visitors about how to help our beloved sea turtles,” Flagler County administrator Heidi Petito said.

The Volusia-Flagler Turtle Patrol would also like to remind beachgoers to pick up their trash, remove obstacles from the beach, such as chairs, umbrellas and holes that the hatchlings could fall into, and refrain from using any lights at nighttime, especially bonfires.

For more information about nesting season and how you can help protect sea turtle hatchlings, visit the Volusia-Flagler Turtle Patrol website.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: