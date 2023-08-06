90º
Join Insider

LIVE

Local News

Silver Alert issued for missing man in Flagler County

Elliot Van Dyke last seen driving a black Kia SUV

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Flagler County, Missing, Silver Alert
A Silver Alert has been issued for Elliot Van Dyke (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County Sheriff’s Office announced they have issued a Silver Alert for a man last seen on Sunday afternoon.

According to a social media post by the law enforcement agency, Elliot Van Dyke was last seen around 5:30 p.m. driving a black Kia SUV.

[TRENDING: Kissimmee Fun Spot ride closed after child injured on roller coaster | Teen hurt after 2 shootings reported on same street in Volusia County, deputies say | Become a News 6 Insider]

Elliot Van Dyke was last seen driving a Black KIA SUV around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

If you see Elliot or know his location, please contact FCSO at 386-313-4911.

No other details were given by by sheriff’s office officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email