Silver Alert issued for missing man in Flagler County

A Silver Alert has been issued for Elliot Van Dyke

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County Sheriff’s Office announced they have issued a Silver Alert for a man last seen on Sunday afternoon.

According to a social media post by the law enforcement agency, Elliot Van Dyke was last seen around 5:30 p.m. driving a black Kia SUV.

If you see Elliot or know his location, please contact FCSO at 386-313-4911.

No other details were given by by sheriff’s office officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

