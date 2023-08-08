Troopers search for vehicle in Orange County hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver who took off after hitting and killing a bicyclist.

The fatal hit-and-run occurred on July 26 at the corner of Benrus Street and Jetport Drive in Orange County.

According to a crash report, troopers said a vehicle struck a 65-year-old bicyclist, who was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center and later pronounced dead on July 28.

The FHP is actively looking for the vehicle, a white GMC, believed to be missing the left front headlight assembly and is damaged at the front bumper/fender, according to the report.

Anyone who has information about this crash is asked to call the FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

