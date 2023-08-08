98º
Troopers search for vehicle in Orange County hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist

Police looking for white GMC with damage to left headlight, bumper

Reina Nieves, Digital Intern

Orange County Sheriff's Office vehicle, Orange County Sheriff's Office patrol car, Orange County Sheriff's vehicle

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver who took off after hitting and killing a bicyclist.

The fatal hit-and-run occurred on July 26 at the corner of Benrus Street and Jetport Drive in Orange County.

According to a crash report, troopers said a vehicle struck a 65-year-old bicyclist, who was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center and later pronounced dead on July 28.

The FHP is actively looking for the vehicle, a white GMC, believed to be missing the left front headlight assembly and is damaged at the front bumper/fender, according to the report.

Anyone who has information about this crash is asked to call the FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

