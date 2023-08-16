I-4 reopens in Osceola County after fatal crash

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal crash early Wednesday had part of I-4 shut down in Osceola County.
The crash happened near World Drive.
The westbound lanes were closed, but later reopened around 6:45 a.m.
Details of the crash have not been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.
UPDATE: ALL LANES NOW OPEN— “Trooper Steve” Montiero (@TrooperSteve_) August 16, 2023
- - -
WB I-4 at World Drive
- Fatal crash has been CLEARED
- PLEASE use caution as traffic is still delayed #Osceola #Traffic pic.twitter.com/0lkTD3wddD