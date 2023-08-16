81º
Join Insider

Traffic

I-4 reopens in Osceola County after fatal crash

Crash happened near World Drive

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic, Osceola County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal crash early Wednesday had part of I-4 shut down in Osceola County.

The crash happened near World Drive.

The westbound lanes were closed, but later reopened around 6:45 a.m.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Details of the crash have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email