Orlando VA, Disney to host enrollment, health fair for veterans

Event is Tuesday, Oct. 24

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

The Veterans Affairs Medical Center at Lake Nona. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando VA Healthcare System announced a partnership with Disney to host an enrollment and health fair later this month.

According to a news release, the VA teamed up with Disney and ESPN to host the event on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

“Disney has graciously offered the venue, parking attendants, security and audio-visual equipment in order for us to be able to host this event. This is a major new partnership for VA and we are ecstatic to be able to provide this opportunity to Veterans,” the release read in part.

VA officials said additional outreach services that will be at the event are:

  • VA Homeless Program
  • LGBTQ+ Groups
  • My HealtheVet
  • VBA Claims Assistance
  • Eligibility and enrollment
  • Flu Vaccines
  • Women Veterans Program
  • Mobile Vet Center
  • Toxic Exposure Screenings
  • PACT Act info and resources

You can register for the event by scanning the QR code in the graphic below:

VA enrollment and health fair (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex is located at 700 South Victory Way in Orlando.

