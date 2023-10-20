Orlando VA, Disney to host enrollment, health fair for veterans

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando VA Healthcare System announced a partnership with Disney to host an enrollment and health fair later this month.
According to a news release, the VA teamed up with Disney and ESPN to host the event on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
“Disney has graciously offered the venue, parking attendants, security and audio-visual equipment in order for us to be able to host this event. This is a major new partnership for VA and we are ecstatic to be able to provide this opportunity to Veterans,” the release read in part.
[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]
VA officials said additional outreach services that will be at the event are:
- VA Homeless Program
- LGBTQ+ Groups
- My HealtheVet
- VBA Claims Assistance
- Eligibility and enrollment
- Flu Vaccines
- Women Veterans Program
- Mobile Vet Center
- Toxic Exposure Screenings
- PACT Act info and resources
You can register for the event by scanning the QR code in the graphic below:
The ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex is located at 700 South Victory Way in Orlando.