Gas prices in Florida poised to hit lowest point this year. Here’s why

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida gas prices are near a new 2023 low.

The state average dropped 10 cents per gallon last week, with Sunday’s statewide average at $3.23 per gallon, the lowest daily average price since early March. The price 1 cent more than this year’s lowest daily average price of $3.22 per gallon, recorded on March 6.

The state average has mostly declined for the past 34 days, dropping 46 cents per gallon during that timeframe.

In Oviedo, Florida, gas prices have been $2.99 per gallon over the past several days.

“Gas prices are still following the downward momentum created by the seasonal downturn in fuel demand, coupled with stronger gasoline supplies and the switch to cheaper winter blend gasoline,” said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman. “However, the continued streak of declines is threatened by a second week of rising oil and gasoline futures prices.”

The U.S. price of oil logged a small 1% gain last week, amid ongoing concerns about the conflict between Israel and Hamas. In total, U.S. oil has risen 7% ($6 per barrel) over the past two weeks. Gasoline futures also rose 11 cents per gallon last week, for a total increase of nearly 20 cents in two weeks.

Regional prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.45), Naples ($3.40), Tallahassee ($3.39)

Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($3.12), Orlando ($3.12), Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ($3.13)

Ways to save on gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.



Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.



Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.



Remove excess weight in your vehicle.



Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.