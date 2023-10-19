64º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Investigators

5K pounds of ‘gas station heroin,’ THC-O products seized and destroyed in Florida

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson continues surprise sweeps

Mike Holfeld, Investigative Reporter

Tags: Investigators, Florida, Tampa, Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Wilton Simpson, Ashley Moody

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 has learned that the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ (FDACS) Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement and Division of Food Safety seized approximately 5,000 pounds of raw and packaged tianeptine, or “gas station heroin,” and THC-O products on Oct. 10.

Sources said the illegal products, and the raw material used to make them, were destroyed the following day, Oct. 11.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

FDACS Commissioner Wilton Simpson has been clear he wants to craft tougher penalties for companies that continue to sell items after stop-sale orders have already been issued.

“We will relentlessly pursue and use the full force of the law to combat the proliferation of narcotics and illicit substances that continue to be found across Florida,” Simpson said in a statement Thursday.

5K pounds of ‘gas station heroin,’ THC-O products seized and destroyed. (Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services)

The October sweeps hit locations in Tampa, Fort Myers and Cape Coral that had been previously placed under stop-sale orders by inspectors to prevent any potential harm to consumers.

Today’s announcement follows the department’s previously announced seizures of over 1,900 tianeptine and THC-O products and 1,700 illegal hemp, THC-O, and Amanita Muscaria mushroom products from Florida businesses.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed an emergency rule last month that prohibited the sale of tianeptine, or “gas station heroin,” in Florida. THC-O is categorized as a controlled substance under federal and state law.

5K pounds of ‘gas station heroin,’ THC-O products seized and destroyed. (Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services)

News 6 is working with Commissioner Simpson to bring tougher penalties, including jail time, for companies selling the illegal products.

If you know of stores or smoke shops selling products that contain THC-O or tianeptine, email mholfeld@wkmg.com or MakeendsMeet@wkmg.com.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

News 6’s Emmy Award-winning Investigative Reporter Mike Holfeld has made Central Florida history with major investigations that have led to new policies, legislative proposals and even -- state and national laws. If you have an issue or story idea, call Mike's office at 407-521-1322.

email