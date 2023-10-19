5K pounds of ‘gas station heroin,’ THC-O products seized and destroyed in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 has learned that the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ (FDACS) Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement and Division of Food Safety seized approximately 5,000 pounds of raw and packaged tianeptine, or “gas station heroin,” and THC-O products on Oct. 10.

Sources said the illegal products, and the raw material used to make them, were destroyed the following day, Oct. 11.

FDACS Commissioner Wilton Simpson has been clear he wants to craft tougher penalties for companies that continue to sell items after stop-sale orders have already been issued.

“We will relentlessly pursue and use the full force of the law to combat the proliferation of narcotics and illicit substances that continue to be found across Florida,” Simpson said in a statement Thursday.

5K pounds of ‘gas station heroin,’ THC-O products seized and destroyed. (Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services)

The October sweeps hit locations in Tampa, Fort Myers and Cape Coral that had been previously placed under stop-sale orders by inspectors to prevent any potential harm to consumers.

Today’s announcement follows the department’s previously announced seizures of over 1,900 tianeptine and THC-O products and 1,700 illegal hemp, THC-O, and Amanita Muscaria mushroom products from Florida businesses.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed an emergency rule last month that prohibited the sale of tianeptine, or “gas station heroin,” in Florida. THC-O is categorized as a controlled substance under federal and state law.

News 6 is working with Commissioner Simpson to bring tougher penalties, including jail time, for companies selling the illegal products.

