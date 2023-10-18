WATCH LIVE: Take 6 looks at Florida’s crackdown on ‘gas station heroin’

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson said state inspectors will continue surprise inspection sweeps to end the sale of “gas station heroin” in smoke shops and gas stations across the state.

“We are really working hard to get around the state to get these poisons out of these stores,” Simpson told News 6. “Our team is working to see where (the products) are coming from.”

Sale of the drug tianeptine, a highly addictive opioid alternative, was prohibited by State Attorney General Ashley Moody last month.

Both tianeptine and THC-O, a substance categorized as a controlled substance under federal and state law, are being packaged to look like candy or gummies.

Simpson told News 6 as of this month, five deaths have been linked to gas station heroin nationwide.

His biggest fear is that tianeptine and THC-O will end up in the hands of children and teens.

“If we go back and find it again at the same location, we’re really looking to step up penalties,” Simpson said.

The former state senate president told News 6 he wants to craft a change in the existing law that would call for penalties that will include, revoked operating license, high level fines and jail time.

News 6 has committed our support to get that legislation passed.

“We certainly would welcome your involvement in this,” Simpson said. “You have been a great partner.”

In the most recent sweep this month, FDACS inspectors found tianeptine at stores in Lee and Orange counties and THC-O products in Clay, Highlands, Hillsborough, Leon, Miami-Dade, Pasco, Polk, and Seminole counties.

That sweep targeted over 50 businesses in 27 Florida counties.

In a press statement, Simpson wrote, “We will continue to direct all available resources and work with state and local partners to ensure these dangerous and harmful products, whose type and make up are constantly evolving, stay out of the state of Florida and out of the hands of our children.”

If you know of stores or smoke shops selling products that contain THC-O or tianeptine, email mholfeld@wkmg.com or MakeendsMeet@wkmg.com.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: